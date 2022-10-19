Analysis of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU): Selected Notes

The closing price of The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) was 14.31 for the day, up 1.49% from the previous closing price of $14.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3924656 shares were traded. WU stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.09.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 20, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Peer Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $17.

On May 18, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $18.Goldman initiated its Sell rating on May 18, 2022, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Cebollero David sold 587 shares for $17.40 per share. The transaction valued at 10,214 led to the insider holds 14,221 shares of the business.

Cebollero David sold 2,221 shares of WU for $43,198 on Feb 23. The Interim Chief Legal Officer now owns 6,125 shares after completing the transaction at $19.45 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, Farah Jean Claude, who serves as the President, Global Network of the company, sold 33,401 shares for $19.65 each. As a result, the insider received 656,179 and left with 296,687 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WU has reached a high of $21.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.05.

Shares Statistics:

WU traded an average of 4.10M shares per day over the past three months and 4.67M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 386.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 382.95M. Shares short for WU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 33.75M with a Short Ratio of 8.81, compared to 34.36M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.74% and a Short% of Float of 11.99%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.90, WU has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.94. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.06.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.85 and $1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.79. EPS for the following year is $1.92, with 19 analysts recommending between $2.04 and $1.84.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.18B to a low estimate of $1.06B. As of the current estimate, The Western Union Company’s year-ago sales were $1.25B, an estimated decrease of -9.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.07B, down -10.30% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.63B and the low estimate is $4.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.