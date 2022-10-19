Are analysts optimistic about DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s (NYSE:DBRG) stock?

The closing price of DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) was 13.33 for the day, up 6.38% from the previous closing price of $12.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2173466 shares were traded. DBRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.88.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DBRG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 14, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $7.

On December 16, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $11.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on December 16, 2021, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when Stewart Liam bought 3,300 shares for $15.26 per share. The transaction valued at 50,348 led to the insider holds 114,812 shares of the business.

Ganzi Marc C bought 32,000 shares of DBRG for $487,040 on Sep 20. The CEO now owns 386,423 shares after completing the transaction at $15.22 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Ganzi Marc C, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 27,943 shares for $17.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 498,224 and bolstered with 354,423 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DBRG has reached a high of $34.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.52.

Shares Statistics:

DBRG traded an average of 1.69M shares per day over the past three months and 1.82M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 164.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.85M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DBRG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 25.09M with a Short Ratio of 6.10, compared to 23.79M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.83% and a Short% of Float of 4.48%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, DBRG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.04.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is $0, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.07 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $295.76M to a low estimate of $270.7M. As of the current estimate, DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $237.19M, an estimated increase of 19.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $297.66M, an increase of 18.00% less than the figure of $19.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $317.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $289.2M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DBRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $965.8M, up 19.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.52B and the low estimate is $1.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.