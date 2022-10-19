Are Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM) closed at 2.40 up 1.69% from its previous closing price of $2.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1276271 shares were traded. SVM stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4119 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 11, 2020, Alliance Global Partners Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $4.50.

Alliance Global Partners Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 12, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4.25 to $4.35.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Silvercorp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SVM has reached a high of $4.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4144, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9897.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SVM has traded an average of 1.70M shares per day and 1.55M over the past ten days. A total of 177.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 169.34M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SVM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.15M with a Short Ratio of 0.68, compared to 1.2M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SVM is 0.03, from 0.03 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.68.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.27 and $0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.27. EPS for the following year is $0.21, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.3 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SVM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $227M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $185M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $210.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $217.92M, down -3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $201.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $220.8M and the low estimate is $183.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.