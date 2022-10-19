Are Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) shares too expensive at this price?

In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1826167 shares were traded. SYBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Synlogic Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.50 and its Current Ratio is at 12.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 30, 2019, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on April 30, 2019, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when JENSEN MICHAEL VANGSTED bought 9,500 shares for $1.12 per share. The transaction valued at 10,640 led to the insider holds 39,500 shares of the business.

Awad Antoine sold 2,650 shares of SYBX for $6,482 on Apr 04. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 81,170 shares after completing the transaction at $2.45 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Brennan Aoife, who serves as the of the company, sold 8,894 shares for $2.45 each. As a result, the insider received 21,754 and left with 275,343 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 41.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYBX has reached a high of $3.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0415, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4831.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SYBX has traded an average of 132.19K shares per day and 309.58k over the past ten days. A total of 72.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.41M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SYBX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 307.36k with a Short Ratio of 1.59, compared to 395.44k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.44% and a Short% of Float of 0.61%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.88 and -$0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.9. EPS for the following year is -$0.88, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.81 and -$0.97.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYBX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $200k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $580k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.75M, down -66.90% from the average estimate.