As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) offers stability

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) closed the day trading at 14.92 up 42.37% from the previous closing price of $10.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23253030 shares were traded. AVEO stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.18.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AVEO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on November 09, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On August 13, 2020, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.

H.C. Wainwright Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on September 11, 2019, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $1.75.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVEO has reached a high of $10.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.81.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AVEO traded about 336.38K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AVEO traded about 2.81M shares per day. A total of 34.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.60M. Insiders hold about 0.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AVEO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.17M with a Short Ratio of 3.16, compared to 1.07M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.39% and a Short% of Float of 3.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.79 and -$1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.09. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.15 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVEO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $122.89M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $106.95M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $112.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $42.3M, up 166.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $168.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $200.74M and the low estimate is $149.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 49.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.