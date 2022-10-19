As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) offers stability

The closing price of Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) was 51.98 for the day, up 0.19% from the previous closing price of $51.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1541340 shares were traded. ZION stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.97.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZION’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on October 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $72 from $77 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Stewart Randy R sold 997 shares for $54.94 per share. The transaction valued at 54,771 led to the insider holds 8,138 shares of the business.

Young Mark Richard sold 3,443 shares of ZION for $202,366 on Aug 18. The Exec VP now owns 8,860 shares after completing the transaction at $58.78 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, SHIREY TERRY ALAN, who serves as the Executive Vice President & of the company, sold 4,448 shares for $56.40 each. As a result, the insider received 250,881 and left with 21,469 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Zions’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZION has reached a high of $75.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.40.

Shares Statistics:

ZION traded an average of 1.25M shares per day over the past three months and 1.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 150.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.02M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ZION as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.77M with a Short Ratio of 1.72, compared to 2.26M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.17% and a Short% of Float of 1.36%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.36, ZION has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.45. The current Payout Ratio is 28.40% for ZION, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 24, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 14, 1997 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.84 and a low estimate of $1.32, while EPS last year was $1.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.61, with high estimates of $2.04 and low estimates of $1.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.4 and $5.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.76. EPS for the following year is $6.52, with 23 analysts recommending between $7.52 and $5.92.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $837M to a low estimate of $751M. As of the current estimate, Zions Bancorporation National Association’s year-ago sales were $707.27M, an estimated increase of 12.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $828.69M, an increase of 11.50% less than the figure of $12.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $868M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $786M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZION’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.91B, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.5B and the low estimate is $3.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.