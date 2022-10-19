AVRO (AVROBIO Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $0.61 in the prior trading day, AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) closed at 0.68, up 12.37%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0223 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1016532 shares were traded. AVRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6199 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AVRO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.10 and its Current Ratio is at 11.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 19, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $24 to $7.

On June 15, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on June 15, 2021, with a $23 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVRO has reached a high of $6.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8346, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1724.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 252.40K shares per day over the past 3-months and 366.9k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 43.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.60M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AVRO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 452.3k with a Short Ratio of 1.12, compared to 1.69M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.04% and a Short% of Float of 1.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.69, while EPS last year was -$0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.56, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.41 and -$2.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.33. EPS for the following year is -$2.14, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.05 and -$3.12.