AXP (American Express Company): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) closed at 145.99 in the last session, up 3.14% from day before closing price of $141.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3958794 shares were traded. AXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $142.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $140.09.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AXP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on October 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $130 from $159 previously.

On July 12, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $223 to $143.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on June 17, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $175.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when Leonsis Theodore sold 4,005 shares for $166.63 per share. The transaction valued at 667,355 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Squeri Stephen J sold 48,160 shares of AXP for $8,590,632 on Apr 28. The Chairman and CEO now owns 31,285 shares after completing the transaction at $178.38 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Lieberman Quinn Jessica, who serves as the EVP – Controller of the company, sold 1,804 shares for $191.42 each. As a result, the insider received 345,316 and left with 2,102 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXP has reached a high of $199.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $130.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 150.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 164.07.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AXP traded on average about 3.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.13M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 752.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 748.66M. Insiders hold about 0.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AXP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.31M with a Short Ratio of 2.44, compared to 9.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.11% and a Short% of Float of 1.39%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AXP is 2.08, which was 1.72 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.34. The current Payout Ratio is 14.10% for AXP, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 09, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 02, 2005 when the company split stock in a 10000:8753 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 22 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.62 and a low estimate of $2.12, while EPS last year was $2.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.18, with high estimates of $2.38 and low estimates of $1.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.15 and $9.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.83. EPS for the following year is $11.3, with 24 analysts recommending between $12.05 and $10.27.

Revenue Estimates

According to 18 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $13.49B. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.9B to a low estimate of $13.2B. As of the current estimate, American Express Company’s year-ago sales were $10.52B, an estimated increase of 28.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.18B, an increase of 16.70% less than the figure of $28.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.62B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $42.38B, up 24.30% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $59.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $61.21B and the low estimate is $55.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.