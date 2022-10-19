Biocept (BIOC) Stock Rose After-Hours. How Did That Happen?

Shares of Biocept Inc. (BIOC) were up at $0.77 as of the most recent check in after-hours trading after finishing the regular session at $0.76, down -4.18% or $0.04.

Why did the price of BIOC increase?

CNSide’s commercial availability has recently been increased by Biocept (BIOC) for patients with metastatic melanoma. Biocept’s CNSide is a proprietary CSF test that was previously validated for lung, breast, and all other carcinomas with the aim of improving the detection and guiding therapy choices for patients with metastatic malignancies affecting the central nervous system (CNS).

Based on distinct cellular features, the new CNSide for melanoma test employs a novel antibody cocktail designed for the capture of melanoma cells.

This test is a significant advancement in the field of diagnostics for neuro-oncology.

More than 60% of Stage IV melanoma patients experience CNS metastases as a result of their illness, making melanoma the third most frequent tumor type to do so.

Because of the low overall survival rate and the limits of current diagnostic tools, patient treatment might be difficult.

Current standard of care approaches—CSF cytology and MRI imaging—have a low sensitivity for diagnosing CNS metastases and are insufficient to evaluate the response to therapy.

CNSide fills this significant clinical need. CNSide can assist in locating molecular biomarkers that are potential targets for cutting-edge therapeutic strategies.

These three traits work together to enable doctors to respond to three important queries for patients with CNS metastasis:

Is there a tumor? Is there a target for treatment?

Is there a trend or favorable response to treatment?

Early evaluations of melanoma patients by BIOC using CNSide are comparable to those of carcinomas, which supports the extended clinical usage of this CLIA laboratory-created test. CNSide is useful for managing patients with CNS metastases, especially to gauge therapeutic response, according to doctors.

Declining CSF tumor cell counts have better demonstrated residual, recurrent, or resistant illness and have been connected with good therapeutic response and symptom relief. In addition, compared to follow-up radiologic imaging that may take place weeks later, CSF can be assessed more often and conveniently while the patient is in the clinic.

How will BIOC grow in the future?

Another step toward Biocept’s (BIOC) goal of establishing CNSide as a new standard-of-care diagnostic test for patients with metastatic cancer that has spread to the CNS, patients who have no time to waste, is the expansion of the commercial use of CNSide for doctors treating patients with metastatic melanoma.