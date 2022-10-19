Conn’s Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $8.11 in the prior trading day, Conn’s Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) closed at 6.91, down -14.80%. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1476743 shares were traded. CONN stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.96.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CONN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 113.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 23, 2020, Stephens Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 20 when Daly Brian sold 15,000 shares for $9.44 per share. The transaction valued at 141,600 led to the insider holds 35,921 shares of the business.

Daly Brian sold 6,100 shares of CONN for $150,609 on Jan 06. The Chief Human Resources Officer now owns 47,551 shares after completing the transaction at $24.69 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, Daly Brian, who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 6,125 shares for $24.67 each. As a result, the insider received 151,104 and left with 53,651 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Conn’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CONN has reached a high of $26.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.25.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 324.65K shares per day over the past 3-months and 285.59k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 23.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.96M. Insiders hold about 5.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CONN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.41M with a Short Ratio of 8.91, compared to 5.17M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.55% and a Short% of Float of 49.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $1.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.77 and $0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.67. EPS for the following year is $1.86, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.05 and $1.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CONN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.59B, down -7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.73B and the low estimate is $1.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.