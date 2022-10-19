Considering Discover Financial Services (DFS) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) closed at 96.29 in the last session, up 3.78% from day before closing price of $92.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2683253 shares were traded. DFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $94.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $92.20.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DFS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on September 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $113 from $140 previously.

On July 22, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $140 to $115.

Wolfe Research Downgraded its Outperform to Peer Perform on May 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $97.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Kolsky Shifra sold 800 shares for $127.00 per share. The transaction valued at 101,600 led to the insider holds 2,450 shares of the business.

Greene John sold 4,443 shares of DFS for $568,464 on Feb 15. The EVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 26,613 shares after completing the transaction at $127.95 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, Capozzi Daniel Peter, who serves as the EVP, President – US Cards of the company, sold 8,649 shares for $124.59 each. As a result, the insider received 1,077,579 and left with 22,397 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Discover’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DFS has reached a high of $133.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $87.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 99.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 107.61.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DFS traded on average about 1.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.02M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 279.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 271.47M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DFS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.22M with a Short Ratio of 2.15, compared to 4.85M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.53% and a Short% of Float of 1.77%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for DFS is 2.40, which was 1.76 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.13.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.25 and a low estimate of $3.15, while EPS last year was $3.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.5, with high estimates of $4.36 and low estimates of $2.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.8 and $14.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.5. EPS for the following year is $14.32, with 22 analysts recommending between $15.8 and $11.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.09B, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.52B and the low estimate is $13.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.