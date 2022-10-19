How is Earthstone Energy Inc.’s (NYSE: ESTE) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $13.96 in the prior trading day, Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) closed at 13.90, down -0.43%. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1034705 shares were traded. ESTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.76.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ESTE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 14, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $15.

On November 03, 2021, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.The Benchmark Company initiated its Buy rating on November 03, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 when Cypress Investments, LLC bought 1,000,000 shares for $14.75 per share. The transaction valued at 14,750,000 led to the insider holds 11,017,213 shares of the business.

Post Oak Energy Holdings, LLC bought 1,000,000 shares of ESTE for $14,750,000 on Oct 06. The See Exhibit 99.3 now owns 11,167,213 shares after completing the transaction at $14.75 per share. On Oct 06, another insider, Warburg Pincus (E&P) XII, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 6,750,000 shares for $14.58 each. As a result, the insider received 98,415,000 and left with 12,883,377 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Earthstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESTE has reached a high of $22.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.12.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.83M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.02M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 78.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.65M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ESTE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.48M with a Short Ratio of 7.77, compared to 9.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.92% and a Short% of Float of 17.96%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.42 and a low estimate of $1.1, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.36, with high estimates of $1.72 and low estimates of $1.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.98 and $4.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.2. EPS for the following year is $5.18, with 5 analysts recommending between $6.61 and $2.62.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $375.16M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $450.69M to a low estimate of $328M. As of the current estimate, Earthstone Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $89.67M, an estimated increase of 318.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $410.37M, an increase of 348.00% over than the figure of $318.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $483M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $333M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $419.64M, up 244.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.39B and the low estimate is $1.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.