How is Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ: FULC) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $6.97 in the prior trading day, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) closed at 6.98, up 0.14%. On the day, 1566419 shares were traded. FULC stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.78.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FULC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.90 and its Current Ratio is at 7.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on March 08, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on August 11, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Gould Robert J sold 71,435 shares for $8.09 per share. The transaction valued at 577,895 led to the insider holds 506,630 shares of the business.

Gould Robert J sold 24,382 shares of FULC for $197,592 on Jun 06. The Director now owns 506,630 shares after completing the transaction at $8.10 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, Gould Robert J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 25,551 shares for $7.95 each. As a result, the insider received 203,056 and left with 506,630 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FULC has reached a high of $26.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.17.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 411.19K shares per day over the past 3-months and 415.47k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 50.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.47M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FULC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.76M with a Short Ratio of 8.75, compared to 3.48M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.21% and a Short% of Float of 13.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.58 and a low estimate of -$0.74, while EPS last year was -$0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.69, with high estimates of -$0.58 and low estimates of -$0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.36 and -$2.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.68. EPS for the following year is -$2.84, with 8 analysts recommending between -$2.36 and -$3.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FULC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.16M, down -42.00% from the average estimate.