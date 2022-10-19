I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR).

After finishing at $1.06 in the prior trading day, KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) closed at 1.32, up 24.53%. In other words, the price has increased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1921568 shares were traded. KULR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KULR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on October 18, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Knowles Timothy Ray sold 18,398 shares for $1.40 per share. The transaction valued at 25,757 led to the insider holds 770,360 shares of the business.

Knowles Timothy Ray sold 39,384 shares of KULR for $55,531 on Sep 01. The Chief Technical Officer now owns 788,758 shares after completing the transaction at $1.41 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Knowles Timothy Ray, who serves as the Chief Technical Officer of the company, sold 42,218 shares for $1.44 each. As a result, the insider received 60,794 and left with 828,142 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 66.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KULR has reached a high of $3.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4136, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7839.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 229.56K shares per day over the past 3-months and 491.4k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 104.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.99M. Insiders hold about 35.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.20% stake in the company. Shares short for KULR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.28M with a Short Ratio of 8.21, compared to 1.93M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.13% and a Short% of Float of 3.48%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.03 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $950k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1M to a low estimate of $900k. As of the current estimate, KULR Technology Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $628k, an estimated increase of 51.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.46M, an increase of 142.90% over than the figure of $51.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.25M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KULR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.95M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.41M, up 101.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $42.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $45.63M and the low estimate is $40M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 781.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.