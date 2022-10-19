I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV).

The price of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) closed at 33.31 in the last session, up 1.80% from day before closing price of $32.72. In other words, the price has increased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4722090 shares were traded. LUV stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.39.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LUV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 12, 2022, Susquehanna Upgraded its rating to Positive which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $45.

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on June 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $57 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when MONTFORD JOHN T sold 2,300 shares for $45.70 per share. The transaction valued at 105,098 led to the insider holds 23,296 shares of the business.

MONTFORD JOHN T sold 540 shares of LUV for $23,697 on Dec 09. The Director now owns 24,442 shares after completing the transaction at $43.88 per share. On Oct 27, another insider, Gilligan Thomas W., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 11,188 shares for $47.34 each. As a result, the insider received 529,601 and left with 8,056 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Southwest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LUV has reached a high of $52.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.88.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LUV traded on average about 5.60M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.03M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 593.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 591.26M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LUV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.21M with a Short Ratio of 2.09, compared to 12.71M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.72% and a Short% of Float of 1.93%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for LUV, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 24, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 02, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 15, 2001 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.29 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $1.19 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.43 and $2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.62. EPS for the following year is $3.67, with 18 analysts recommending between $5.39 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6.51B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.93B to a low estimate of $6.2B. As of the current estimate, Southwest Airlines Co.’s year-ago sales were $4.68B, an estimated increase of 39.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.43B, an increase of 27.40% less than the figure of $39.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.83B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.11B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LUV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.79B, up 54.50% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.21B and the low estimate is $24.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.