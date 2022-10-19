In spite of Compugen Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:CGEN) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) closed at 0.89 up 11.20% from its previous closing price of $0.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0355 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1326135 shares were traded. CGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7539.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Compugen Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 13, 2020, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on May 13, 2020, with a $19 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CGEN has reached a high of $7.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0228, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2115.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CGEN has traded an average of 1.27M shares per day and 1.6M over the past ten days. A total of 86.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.70M. Insiders hold about 12.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CGEN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.53M with a Short Ratio of 1.74, compared to 3.64M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.08% and a Short% of Float of 4.75%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.