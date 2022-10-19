In spite of Comstock Inc.’s (AMEX:LODE) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Comstock Inc. (AMEX: LODE) closed at 0.45 up 7.88% from its previous closing price of $0.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0064 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1115493 shares were traded. LODE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4269 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Comstock Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Singular Research on April 23, 2014, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.25.

On March 16, 2012, Global Hunter Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Speculative Buy rating and target price of $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Drozdoff Leo M bought 36,760 shares for $1.65 per share. The transaction valued at 60,654 led to the insider holds 360,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 39.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LODE has reached a high of $2.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5034, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9898.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LODE has traded an average of 481.31K shares per day and 319.05k over the past ten days. A total of 68.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.88M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LODE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.34M with a Short Ratio of 1.86, compared to 2.74M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.19% and a Short% of Float of 3.91%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.17 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $890k this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $890k to a low estimate of $890k. As of the current estimate, Comstock Inc.’s year-ago sales were $55k, an estimated increase of 1,518.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.89M, an increase of 2,073.60% over than the figure of $1,518.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.89M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.89M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LODE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.49M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.49M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $862k, up 2,045.00% from the average estimate.