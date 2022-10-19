In spite of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s (NYSE:GS) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at 313.85, up 2.33% from its previous closing price of $306.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6416718 shares were traded. GS stock price reached its highest trading level at $311.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $304.14.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on October 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $429 from $395 previously.

On October 05, 2022, Atlantic Equities Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $290.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC sold 110,584 shares for $27.03 per share. The transaction valued at 2,989,086 led to the insider holds 1,200,172 shares of the business.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC sold 56,335 shares of GS for $1,500,764 on Sep 13. The Director now owns 1,081,693 shares after completing the transaction at $26.64 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 90,313 shares for $27.39 each. As a result, the insider received 2,473,673 and left with 962,916 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GS has reached a high of $426.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $277.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 324.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 327.91.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GS traded 2.12M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 355.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 339.46M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.02M with a Short Ratio of 2.41, compared to 4.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.46% and a Short% of Float of 1.47%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 5.00, GS has a forward annual dividend rate of 10.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.75.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $8.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $9.63 and a low estimate of $5.7, while EPS last year was $14.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $8.02, with high estimates of $10.07 and low estimates of $5.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $37.95 and $29.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $34.87. EPS for the following year is $38.59, with 23 analysts recommending between $44.46 and $28.86.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $11.51B. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.47B to a low estimate of $10.15B. As of the current estimate, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.67B, an estimated decrease of -1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.36B, a decrease of -10.20% less than the figure of -$1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.44B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $49.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $44.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $47.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.34B, down -20.00% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $49.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $53.73B and the low estimate is $45.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.