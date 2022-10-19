In the case of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), what’s next?

The closing price of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) was 113.67 for the day, up 0.69% from the previous closing price of $112.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2031558 shares were traded. GPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $114.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $112.44.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GPN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 22, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $180 to $145.

On May 18, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $151.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on May 18, 2022, with a $151 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when SHEFFIELD DAVID M sold 3,500 shares for $133.20 per share. The transaction valued at 466,200 led to the insider holds 28,737 shares of the business.

Green David Lawrence sold 16,252 shares of GPN for $2,114,385 on Jun 03. The Senior EVP and General Counsel now owns 97,818 shares after completing the transaction at $130.10 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, JACOBS WILLIAM I, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 500 shares for $127.99 each. As a result, the insider received 63,995 and left with 16,325 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Global’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 617.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 38.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPN has reached a high of $163.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $104.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 122.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 128.68.

Shares Statistics:

GPN traded an average of 2.05M shares per day over the past three months and 1.8M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 278.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 269.85M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.10% stake in the company. Shares short for GPN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.43M with a Short Ratio of 3.60, compared to 4.27M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.57% and a Short% of Float of 1.59%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.78, GPN has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.82%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.26. The current Payout Ratio is 525.10% for GPN, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 02, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 31 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.54 and a low estimate of $2.28, while EPS last year was $2.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.56, with high estimates of $2.62 and low estimates of $2.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.69 and $9.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.51. EPS for the following year is $11.09, with 35 analysts recommending between $11.41 and $10.63.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 27 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.14B to a low estimate of $1.43B. As of the current estimate, Global Payments Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.94B, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.18B, an increase of 9.20% over than the figure of $6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.14B.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.74B, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.19B and the low estimate is $8.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.