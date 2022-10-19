In What Direction Will Doma Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:DOMA) Stock Goes From Here?

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) closed the day trading at 0.56 up 14.34% from the previous closing price of $0.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0550 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2699400 shares were traded. DOMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5033 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4582.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DOMA, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Compass Point on May 25, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 11 when Simkoff Maxwell sold 15 shares for $0.50 per share. The transaction valued at 8 led to the insider holds 46,830,058 shares of the business.

Simkoff Maxwell sold 3,979 shares of DOMA for $1,993 on Oct 06. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 46,830,073 shares after completing the transaction at $0.50 per share. On Sep 29, another insider, Simkoff Maxwell, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 100 shares for $0.51 each. As a result, the insider received 51 and left with 46,834,052 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOMA has reached a high of $8.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6069, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7801.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DOMA traded about 798.15K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DOMA traded about 703.37k shares per day. A total of 324.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.65M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DOMA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.4M with a Short Ratio of 10.05, compared to 4.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.97% and a Short% of Float of 4.59%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOMA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $477M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $455.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $469.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $558.04M, down -15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $512.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $557.6M and the low estimate is $461.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.