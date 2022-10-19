In What Direction Will Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s (NYSE:NTCO) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) was 5.42 for the day, up 11.07% from the previous closing price of $4.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1749621 shares were traded. NTCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0905 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.8550.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NTCO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 15, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Natura’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTCO has reached a high of $15.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.7180, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.3049.

Shares Statistics:

NTCO traded an average of 658.64K shares per day over the past three months and 729.62k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 689.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 689.79M. Shares short for NTCO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.69M with a Short Ratio of 2.21, compared to 1.15M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.2 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.44B, down -2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.57B and the low estimate is $7.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.