Invest in Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $24.25 in the prior trading day, Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) closed at 24.82, up 2.35%. In other words, the price has increased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1112988 shares were traded. OSTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.22.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OSTK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when JOHNSON JONATHAN E III bought 1,000 shares for $28.83 per share. The transaction valued at 28,831 led to the insider holds 126,234 shares of the business.

Dalton Krista sold 2,000 shares of OSTK for $58,660 on Aug 02. The CHIEF MERCHANDISING OFFICER now owns 5,370 shares after completing the transaction at $29.33 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, Nickle Eric Glen, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $40.03 each. As a result, the insider received 40,026 and left with 12,979 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Overstock.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSTK has reached a high of $111.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.77.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.03M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 45.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.21M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OSTK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.79M with a Short Ratio of 3.59, compared to 8.82M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.24% and a Short% of Float of 20.80%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.96 and $0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.32. EPS for the following year is $1.65, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.69 and $0.88.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $523.38M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $647.2M to a low estimate of $475.7M. As of the current estimate, Overstock.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $682.83M, an estimated decrease of -23.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $525.92M, a decrease of -14.20% over than the figure of -$23.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $646.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $471.92M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.76B, down -22.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.7B and the low estimate is $1.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.