Investing in Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) closed at 17.08 up 0.77% from its previous closing price of $16.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10120199 shares were traded. CVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.93.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cenovus Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cenovus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVE has reached a high of $24.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.61.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CVE has traded an average of 8.60M shares per day and 8.77M over the past ten days. A total of 1.97B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.37B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CVE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 30.51M with a Short Ratio of 3.55, compared to 26.3M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CVE is 0.32, from 0.06 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.64.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.5 and a low estimate of $0.83, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.95, with high estimates of $1.44 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.27 and $2.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.36. EPS for the following year is $3.46, with 7 analysts recommending between $5.82 and $1.91.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $10.75B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $10.75B to a low estimate of $10.75B. As of the current estimate, Cenovus Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.03B, an estimated increase of 7.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.01B, an increase of 1.40% less than the figure of $7.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.01B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $57.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $46.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $36.66B, up 41.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $47.84B and the low estimate is $41.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -13.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.