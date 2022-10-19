Investing in First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) closed at 7.89 up 1.15% from its previous closing price of $7.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7262635 shares were traded. AG stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.73.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of First Majestic Silver Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3945.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 84.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AG has reached a high of $14.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.54.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AG has traded an average of 6.66M shares per day and 8.11M over the past ten days. A total of 262.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 236.83M. Insiders hold about 9.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.83% stake in the company. Shares short for AG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.09M with a Short Ratio of 2.69, compared to 17.04M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.33%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.73 and $0.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $173M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $186M to a low estimate of $160M. As of the current estimate, First Majestic Silver Corp.’s year-ago sales were $154.07M, an estimated increase of 12.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $197M, an increase of 58.00% over than the figure of $12.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $197M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $197M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $736M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $662.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $694.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $584.12M, up 18.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $840.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $928.37M and the low estimate is $762M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.