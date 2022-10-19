Investing in HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, HSBC Holdings plc’s stock clocked out at 26.70, down -0.45% from its previous closing price of $26.82. In other words, the price has decreased by $+1.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3522964 shares were traded. HSBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.80.

To gain a deeper understanding of HSBC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

As of this moment, HSBC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64.

Over the past 52 weeks, HSBC has reached a high of $38.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.26.

It appears that HSBC traded 2.97M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.87M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.99B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.98B. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HSBC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.78M with a Short Ratio of 3.37, compared to 9.29M on Jun 14, 2022.

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.22, HSBC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.35. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.98%.

