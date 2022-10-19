Is NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) closed at 15.61 in the last session, up 3.24% from day before closing price of $15.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1940105 shares were traded. NS stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.61.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 405.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 16.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 16.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on May 31, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $18 from $17 previously.

On February 07, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $17.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when GREEHEY WILLIAM E bought 110,299 shares for $15.81 per share. The transaction valued at 1,744,279 led to the insider holds 10,014,333 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NS has reached a high of $18.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.36.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NS traded on average about 472.97K shares per day over the past 3-months and 487.16k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 110.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.50M. Insiders hold about 9.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.08M with a Short Ratio of 8.88, compared to 4.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.61% and a Short% of Float of 7.12%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NS is 1.60, which was 1.60 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 12.35.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.2 and $0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.44. EPS for the following year is $1.56, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.69 and $1.04.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $414.04M. It ranges from a high estimate of $427.12M to a low estimate of $394M. As of the current estimate, NuStar Energy L.P.’s year-ago sales were $427.09M, an estimated decrease of -3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $423.74M, an increase of 11.90% over than the figure of -$3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $443.22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $404M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.62B, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.81B and the low estimate is $1.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.