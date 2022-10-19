Is SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) closed at 89.02 in the last session, up 2.50% from day before closing price of $86.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1525118 shares were traded. SAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $87.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $86.36.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SAP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SAP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAP has reached a high of $149.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $78.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 86.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 102.05.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SAP traded on average about 1.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.29M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.17B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.09B. Insiders hold about 25.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SAP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.59M with a Short Ratio of 1.04, compared to 1.59M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SAP is 2.08, which was 1.85 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.23%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.48. The current Payout Ratio is 60.90% for SAP, which recently paid a dividend on May 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 27, 1998 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.47 and a low estimate of $1.24, while EPS last year was $1.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.66, with high estimates of $1.82 and low estimates of $1.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.68 and $4.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.14. EPS for the following year is $5.82, with 29 analysts recommending between $7.34 and $3.91.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.72B. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.15B to a low estimate of $7.52B. As of the current estimate, SAP SE’s year-ago sales were $7.53B, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.64B, a decrease of -1.50% less than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.31B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.57B, up 0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.3B and the low estimate is $30.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.