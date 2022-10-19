Is this a Prime Time To acquire Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) stock

The price of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) closed at 55.39 in the last session, up 4.77% from day before closing price of $52.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2369219 shares were traded. COUP stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.98.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at COUP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on September 23, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $77.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Sector Perform to Underperform on August 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $65 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Glenn Robert sold 290 shares for $59.18 per share. The transaction valued at 17,161 led to the insider holds 10,429 shares of the business.

Tiscornia Anthony D sold 3,835 shares of COUP for $241,037 on Sep 26. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 4,039 shares after completing the transaction at $62.85 per share. On Sep 22, another insider, Riggs Mark, who serves as the Chief Customer Officer of the company, sold 511 shares for $62.43 each. As a result, the insider received 31,903 and left with 3,418 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COUP has reached a high of $259.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 85.76.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, COUP traded on average about 1.88M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.33M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 75.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.40M. Shares short for COUP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.14M with a Short Ratio of 3.62, compared to 5.8M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.80% and a Short% of Float of 7.85%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 24 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.58, with 26 analysts recommending between $0.86 and $0.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COUP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $853.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $823.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $840.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $725.29M, up 15.90% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.2B and the low estimate is $929.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.