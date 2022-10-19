Is this a Prime Time To acquire Infinera Corporation (INFN) stock

The price of Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) closed at 4.88 in the last session, up 0.83% from day before closing price of $4.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1253345 shares were traded. INFN stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at INFN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 24, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

On February 14, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $9.Loop Capital initiated its Hold rating on February 14, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 when RIEDEL GEORGE ANDREW bought 10,000 shares for $5.28 per share. The transaction valued at 52,798 led to the insider holds 82,451 shares of the business.

HEARD DAVID W bought 6,500 shares of INFN for $37,156 on May 19. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 608,740 shares after completing the transaction at $5.72 per share. On May 06, another insider, HEARD DAVID W, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $5.92 each. As a result, the insider paid 118,388 and bolstered with 602,240 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INFN has reached a high of $9.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.1630, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.6929.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, INFN traded on average about 3.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.93M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 215.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 214.03M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.80% stake in the company. Shares short for INFN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.2M with a Short Ratio of 11.47, compared to 21.4M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.32% and a Short% of Float of 14.20%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and -$0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.43 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $394.78M. It ranges from a high estimate of $405.1M to a low estimate of $383M. As of the current estimate, Infinera Corporation’s year-ago sales were $356.79M, an estimated increase of 10.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $440.99M, an increase of 9.90% less than the figure of $10.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $457.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $413.7M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INFN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.43B, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.78B and the low estimate is $1.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.