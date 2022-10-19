Is this a Prime Time To acquire Permian Resources Corporation (PR) stock

After finishing at $8.94 in the prior trading day, Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE: PR) closed at 8.92, down -0.22%. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4023510 shares were traded. PR stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.73.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 07 when Jensen Brent P sold 50,000 shares for $9.25 per share. The transaction valued at 462,500 led to the insider holds 1,017,983 shares of the business.

Garrison Matthew R. sold 40,000 shares of PR for $360,000 on Oct 06. The EVP, Chief Operating Officer now owns 1,187,566 shares after completing the transaction at $9.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Permian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PR has reached a high of $9.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.66.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.24M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 284.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.07M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company.