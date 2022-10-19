Is this a Prime Time To acquire Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) stock

The price of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) closed at 5.79 in the last session, up 0.70% from day before closing price of $5.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1157635 shares were traded. PLYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.70.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PLYA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on May 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $11 from $8 previously.

On April 22, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $13.

On April 13, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on April 13, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Peterson Karl Mr. sold 20,000 shares for $7.00 per share. The transaction valued at 140,000 led to the insider holds 2,794,033 shares of the business.

Peterson Karl Mr. sold 60,000 shares of PLYA for $433,200 on Aug 10. The Director now owns 2,814,033 shares after completing the transaction at $7.22 per share. On Jun 27, another insider, Peterson Karl Mr., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $7.00 each. As a result, the insider received 140,000 and left with 2,874,033 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Playa’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLYA has reached a high of $9.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.59.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PLYA traded on average about 1.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.6M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 165.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.53M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PLYA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.57M with a Short Ratio of 4.13, compared to 3.98M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.15% and a Short% of Float of 2.31%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.57 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $0.53, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.74 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $829.88M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $814.69M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $823.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $534.64M, up 54.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $863.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $876.56M and the low estimate is $843.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.