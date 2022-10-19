It’s a good day to be an HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) shareholder

As of close of business last night, HDFC Bank Limited’s stock clocked out at 60.28, up 0.57% from its previous closing price of $59.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1608811 shares were traded. HDB stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.97.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HDB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, HDFC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HDB has reached a high of $78.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.80.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HDB traded 1.39M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.4M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.85B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.83B. Shares short for HDB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.58M with a Short Ratio of 1.38, compared to 2.88M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 6.50, HDB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.58. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.97%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for HDB, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 26, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 25, 2019 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.66, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.69 and $2.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.6. EPS for the following year is $2.97, with 2 analysts recommending between $3 and $2.94.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HDB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.02B, down -1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.65B and the low estimate is $14.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.