It’s a good day to be an Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) shareholder

In the latest session, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) closed at 0.10 up 6.49% from its previous closing price of $0.09. In other words, the price has increased by -$0.0012 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1575927 shares were traded. KTRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1070 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0935.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Hoffman Robert E. bought 55,000 shares for $0.47 per share. The transaction valued at 25,795 led to the insider holds 55,000 shares of the business.

Praill Anthony Scott bought 28,700 shares of KTRA for $19,430 on Dec 08. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 37,186 shares after completing the transaction at $0.68 per share. On Dec 07, another insider, Zarrabian Saiid, who serves as the Head of Strategic Partnerships of the company, bought 38,109 shares for $0.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,298 and bolstered with 55,500 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KTRA has reached a high of $1.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1431, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2693.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KTRA has traded an average of 2.51M shares per day and 1.83M over the past ten days. A total of 80.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.57M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.70% stake in the company. Shares short for KTRA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 384.51k with a Short Ratio of 0.33, compared to 425.54k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.59% and a Short% of Float of 0.59%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.51 and -$0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.51. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.03 and $0.03.