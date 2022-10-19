It’s a good day to be an Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) shareholder

In the latest session, Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR) closed at 26.28 up 9.64% from its previous closing price of $23.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1648122 shares were traded. KYMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.83.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kymera Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on August 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On August 03, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.

On July 20, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $26.SVB Leerink initiated its Mkt Perform rating on July 20, 2022, with a $26 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when BVF PARTNERS L P/IL bought 545,525 shares for $26.00 per share. The transaction valued at 14,183,650 led to the insider holds 2,480,742 shares of the business.

BVF PARTNERS L P/IL bought 65,369 shares of KYMR for $966,337 on May 27. The Director now owns 2,195,696 shares after completing the transaction at $14.78 per share. On May 26, another insider, BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 224,057 shares for $14.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,183,984 and bolstered with 2,159,903 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KYMR has reached a high of $69.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.07.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KYMR has traded an average of 647.19K shares per day and 613.66k over the past ten days. A total of 51.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.84M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for KYMR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.39M with a Short Ratio of 11.69, compared to 4.97M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.35% and a Short% of Float of 15.69%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.6 and a low estimate of -$0.93, while EPS last year was -$0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.64, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of -$0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.77 and -$3.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.76. EPS for the following year is -$3.21, with 13 analysts recommending between -$1.17 and -$4.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $13.84M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $22.22M to a low estimate of $7.5M. As of the current estimate, Kymera Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $18.52M, an estimated decrease of -25.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.02M, a decrease of -1.60% over than the figure of -$25.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.5M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KYMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $113M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $65.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $72.83M, down -9.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $71.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $189M and the low estimate is $19.24M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.