It’s a good day to be an Signature Bank (SBNY) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Signature Bank’s stock clocked out at 157.29, up 2.76% from its previous closing price of $153.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+8.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2314100 shares were traded. SBNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $156.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $150.57.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SBNY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 55.16. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Signature’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBNY has reached a high of $374.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $141.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 172.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 237.58.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SBNY traded 794.19K shares on average per day over the past three months and 927.38k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 62.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.40M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SBNY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.2M with a Short Ratio of 2.31, compared to 2.32M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.50% and a Short% of Float of 3.56%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.24, SBNY has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.21%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.64 and a low estimate of $5.23, while EPS last year was $3.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.04, with high estimates of $7.07 and low estimates of $5.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $24.45 and $21.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $22.2. EPS for the following year is $25.58, with 17 analysts recommending between $28.98 and $21.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2B, up 41.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.62B and the low estimate is $3.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.