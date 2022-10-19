It’s an appealing income play to consider Alteryx Inc. (AYX)

The price of Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) closed at 51.72 in the last session, up 6.68% from day before closing price of $48.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1100846 shares were traded. AYX stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.71.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AYX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, FBN Securities on May 23, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $80.

On February 16, 2022, Rosenblatt reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $100 to $87.

Piper Sandler reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on February 16, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $87.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 11 when Stoecker Dean sold 20,000 shares for $61.87 per share. The transaction valued at 1,237,333 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

HORING JEFF bought 56,829 shares of AYX for $3,166,209 on Feb 24. The Director now owns 911,829 shares after completing the transaction at $55.71 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, HORING JEFF, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 534,399 shares for $54.76 each. As a result, the insider paid 29,264,052 and bolstered with 855,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AYX has reached a high of $81.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.74.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AYX traded on average about 793.11K shares per day over the past 3-months and 820.34k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 68.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.85M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AYX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.82M with a Short Ratio of 3.37, compared to 2.87M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.13% and a Short% of Float of 5.43%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.54 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of -$0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.46 and -$0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.55. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 16 analysts recommending between $0.97 and -$0.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AYX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $745.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $715.27M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $734.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $536.13M, up 37.00% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $875.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $915.05M and the low estimate is $804.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.