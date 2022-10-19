It’s an appealing income play to consider Bilibili Inc. (BILI)

After finishing at $12.09 in the prior trading day, Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) closed at 12.28, up 1.57%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7676148 shares were traded. BILI stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.71.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BILI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 07, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $35.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on May 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $19.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BILI has reached a high of $89.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.55.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.15M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 394.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 299.61M. Insiders hold about 3.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BILI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 28.48M with a Short Ratio of 6.00, compared to 28.6M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.56 and a low estimate of -$0.75, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.62, with high estimates of -$0.5 and low estimates of -$0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.14 and -$2.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.48. EPS for the following year is -$1.71, with 24 analysts recommending between -$1.23 and -$2.3.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $723.45M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $731.66M to a low estimate of $697.58M. As of the current estimate, Bilibili Inc.’s year-ago sales were $665.82M, an estimated increase of 8.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $885.71M, an increase of 8.20% less than the figure of $8.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $907.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $861.49M.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BILI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.93B, up 14.90% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.73B and the low estimate is $3.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.