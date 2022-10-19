It’s an appealing income play to consider Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ)

The price of Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) closed at 328.90 in the last session, up 2.41% from day before closing price of $321.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1111558 shares were traded. DPZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $326.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $318.14.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DPZ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 45.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on October 11, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $430 from $460 previously.

On October 04, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $430 to $385.

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on September 23, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $430.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when HEADEN CYNTHIA A sold 22 shares for $401.89 per share. The transaction valued at 8,842 led to the insider holds 2,976 shares of the business.

BALSON ANDREW sold 10,000 shares of DPZ for $3,850,000 on Jul 26. The Director now owns 33,596 shares after completing the transaction at $385.00 per share. On Jul 25, another insider, BALSON ANDREW, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $387.24 each. As a result, the insider received 1,548,971 and left with 6,870 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Domino’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DPZ has reached a high of $567.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $299.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 356.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 390.49.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DPZ traded on average about 745.17K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.13M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 35.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.53M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DPZ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.89M with a Short Ratio of 1.88, compared to 2.79M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.26% and a Short% of Float of 5.93%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for DPZ is 4.40, which was 3.28 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.84.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 25 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.25 and a low estimate of $2.79, while EPS last year was $3.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.3, with high estimates of $5.02 and low estimates of $4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14 and $12.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.66. EPS for the following year is $15.01, with 29 analysts recommending between $16.51 and $13.71.

Revenue Estimates

According to 20 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.07B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.1B to a low estimate of $1.02B. As of the current estimate, Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s year-ago sales were $997.99M, an estimated increase of 7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.47B, an increase of 9.20% over than the figure of $7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.4B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DPZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.36B, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.1B and the low estimate is $4.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.