It’s an appealing income play to consider Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

The price of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) closed at 238.50 in the last session, up 0.41% from day before closing price of $237.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+8.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 26242380 shares were traded. MSFT stock price reached its highest trading level at $238.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $235.15.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MSFT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on October 14, 2022, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $325 from $354 previously.

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $285.MoffettNathanson initiated its Hold rating on September 22, 2022, with a $285 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Capossela Christopher C sold 5,000 shares for $266.25 per share. The transaction valued at 1,331,250 led to the insider holds 109,837 shares of the business.

Hood Amy sold 75,351 shares of MSFT for $19,551,087 on Sep 02. The EVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 445,859 shares after completing the transaction at $259.47 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, Nadella Satya, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 56,999 shares for $257.71 each. As a result, the insider received 14,689,028 and left with 799,152 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Microsoft’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MSFT has reached a high of $349.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $219.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 256.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 276.09.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MSFT traded on average about 25.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 28.76M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 7.47B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.43B. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MSFT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 39M with a Short Ratio of 1.36, compared to 48.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.52% and a Short% of Float of 0.52%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MSFT is 2.72, which was 2.19 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.23. The current Payout Ratio is 24.90% for MSFT, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 07, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 17, 2003 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 26 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.52 and a low estimate of $2.25, while EPS last year was $2.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.59, with high estimates of $2.8 and low estimates of $2.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.2 and $9.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.34. EPS for the following year is $12.11, with 32 analysts recommending between $13.27 and $11.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 44 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MSFT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $230.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $216.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $222.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $198.27B, up 12.10% from the average estimate. Based on 37 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $253.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $265.84B and the low estimate is $244.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.