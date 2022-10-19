It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) stock

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) closed the day trading at 0.23 down -2.54% from the previous closing price of $0.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0030 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5294235 shares were traded. BNTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2570 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2023.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BNTC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 20, 2020, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Oliveira Steven Michael bought 10,553 shares for $3.04 per share. The transaction valued at 32,126 led to the insider holds 1,000,000 shares of the business.

Oliveira Steven Michael bought 37,947 shares of BNTC for $120,687 on Nov 29. The 10% Owner now owns 989,447 shares after completing the transaction at $3.18 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 89.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BNTC has reached a high of $3.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5287, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4368.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BNTC traded about 306.45K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BNTC traded about 849.17k shares per day. A total of 25.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.59M. Insiders hold about 9.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BNTC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 103.01k with a Short Ratio of 0.41, compared to 9.86k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.26% and a Short% of Float of 1.26%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$2.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.89 and -$1.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.89. EPS for the following year is -$0.87, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.87 and -$0.87.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BNTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $100k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $100k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59k, up 69.50% from the average estimate.