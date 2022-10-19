It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) stock

The closing price of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) was 67.78 for the day, up 0.62% from the previous closing price of $67.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15623249 shares were traded. OXY stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.27.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OXY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 47.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on September 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $67 from $65 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 28 when BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought 1,737,316 shares for $60.71 per share. The transaction valued at 105,478,912 led to the insider holds 194,351,650 shares of the business.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought 2,705,798 shares of OXY for $157,709,330 on Sep 27. The 10% Owner now owns 192,614,334 shares after completing the transaction at $58.29 per share. On Sep 26, another insider, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,542,076 shares for $57.91 each. As a result, the insider paid 89,304,088 and bolstered with 189,908,536 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Occidental’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OXY has reached a high of $77.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.25.

Shares Statistics:

OXY traded an average of 24.36M shares per day over the past three months and 21.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 939.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 922.20M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.90% stake in the company. Shares short for OXY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 57.18M with a Short Ratio of 2.18, compared to 53.65M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.10% and a Short% of Float of 11.29%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.82, OXY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.71. The current Payout Ratio is 2.60% for OXY, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 16, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 24, 2016 when the company split stock in a 10000:9983 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.62 and a low estimate of $2.59, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.86, with high estimates of $4.24 and low estimates of $1.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.04 and $7.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.81. EPS for the following year is $8.3, with 23 analysts recommending between $16.23 and $5.12.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.33B to a low estimate of $9.22B. As of the current estimate, Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s year-ago sales were $6.01B, an estimated increase of 70.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.19B, an increase of 55.50% less than the figure of $70.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.63B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OXY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $44.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.31B, up 42.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $45.05B and the low estimate is $28.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.