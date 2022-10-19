Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) closed the day trading at 8.16 up 32.47% from the previous closing price of $6.16. In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14173294 shares were traded. KPRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.01.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KPRX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KPRX has reached a high of $87.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.99.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KPRX traded about 406.54K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KPRX traded about 1.69M shares per day. A total of 1.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.97M. Insiders hold about 10.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KPRX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 175.99k with a Short Ratio of 0.35, compared to 182.03k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.35% and a Short% of Float of 1.35%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.57 and -$0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.57. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.35.