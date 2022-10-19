PTEN (Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $13.62 in the prior trading day, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) closed at 14.14, up 3.82%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2234126 shares were traded. PTEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.43.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PTEN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 15, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $22 to $13.50.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on June 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $21 to $22.75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Holcomb James Michael sold 8,333 shares for $16.00 per share. The transaction valued at 133,328 led to the insider holds 348,109 shares of the business.

Holcomb James Michael sold 8,333 shares of PTEN for $135,911 on Jul 29. The President-Drilling Subsidiary now owns 356,442 shares after completing the transaction at $16.31 per share. On Jul 11, another insider, Hendricks William Andrew JR, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $13.76 each. As a result, the insider received 1,376,000 and left with 1,801,374 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTEN has reached a high of $20.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.52.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.29M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 216.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 212.35M. Shares short for PTEN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.32M with a Short Ratio of 3.62, compared to 9.79M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.31% and a Short% of Float of 5.98%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PTEN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.08, compared to 0.16 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.49.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.11 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $1.01, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.55 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.36B, up 74.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.25B and the low estimate is $2.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.