ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $5.72 in the prior trading day, ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) closed at 5.60, down -2.10%. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1524833 shares were traded. RNW stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.57.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RNW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on December 07, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On October 28, 2021, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $12.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RNW has reached a high of $10.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.02.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 723.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 838.65k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 398.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.05M. Insiders hold about 15.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RNW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.94M with a Short Ratio of 4.43, compared to 2.62M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.24% and a Short% of Float of 4.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.43 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.49 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RNW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $912M, up 18.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.63B and the low estimate is $1.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.