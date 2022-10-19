RRC (Range Resources Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) closed at 28.07 up 2.60% from its previous closing price of $27.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5002262 shares were traded. RRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.41.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Range Resources Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19730.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, TD Securities on September 29, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $33 from $32 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Ginn Dori sold 5,000 shares for $34.65 per share. The transaction valued at 173,255 led to the insider holds 80,801 shares of the business.

Spiller Reginal sold 1,600 shares of RRC for $50,306 on Aug 02. The Director now owns 10,685 shares after completing the transaction at $31.44 per share. On May 27, another insider, Ginn Dori, who serves as the SVP, Principal Accting Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $36.17 each. As a result, the insider received 361,700 and left with 332,033 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Range’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RRC has reached a high of $37.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.90.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RRC has traded an average of 4.04M shares per day and 4.16M over the past ten days. A total of 262.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 255.49M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RRC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.8M with a Short Ratio of 2.62, compared to 17.21M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.56% and a Short% of Float of 9.35%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for RRC is 0.32, from 0.02 in the trailing year. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for RRC, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 11, 2019. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 04, 2005 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 20 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.69 and a low estimate of $1.05, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.53, with high estimates of $2.01 and low estimates of $1.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.22 and $2.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.99. EPS for the following year is $5.51, with 25 analysts recommending between $8.82 and $3.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.04B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.21B to a low estimate of $860.95M. As of the current estimate, Range Resources Corporation’s year-ago sales were $795.4M, an estimated increase of 31.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.1B, a decrease of -3.30% less than the figure of $31.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $879.18M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.22B, up 22.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.04B and the low estimate is $3.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.