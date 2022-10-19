RY (Royal Bank of Canada): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) closed at 90.34 in the last session, up 0.39% from day before closing price of $89.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1132747 shares were traded. RY stock price reached its highest trading level at $90.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $89.31.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Royal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RY has reached a high of $119.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $83.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 102.53.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RY traded on average about 775.40K shares per day over the past 3-months and 877.48k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.40B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.39B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.59M with a Short Ratio of 19.77, compared to 6.73M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for RY is 3.95, which was 4.32 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.78. The current Payout Ratio is 59.50% for RY, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 23, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 24, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 06, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.