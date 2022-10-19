S (SentinelOne Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) closed at 22.93 up 1.78% from its previous closing price of $22.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2532843 shares were traded. S stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.30.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SentinelOne Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SMBC Nikko on October 07, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on March 29, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $37.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 14 when Bernhardt David J. sold 1,538 shares for $22.13 per share. The transaction valued at 34,031 led to the insider holds 100,732 shares of the business.

Bernhardt David J. sold 1,538 shares of S for $32,258 on Oct 13. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 100,732 shares after completing the transaction at $20.97 per share. On Sep 22, another insider, Bernhardt David J., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,076 shares for $26.68 each. As a result, the insider received 82,054 and left with 100,732 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, S has reached a high of $78.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.24.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, S has traded an average of 2.63M shares per day and 3.3M over the past ten days. A total of 277.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 201.21M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.20% stake in the company. Shares short for S as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.62M with a Short Ratio of 4.95, compared to 10.48M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.88% and a Short% of Float of 8.22%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.83. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 17 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $95.65M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $96.01M to a low estimate of $95.08M. As of the current estimate, SentinelOne Inc.’s year-ago sales were $45.75M, an estimated increase of 109.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for S’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $414M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $404.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $406.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $204.8M, up 98.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $666.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $722M and the low estimate is $593.17M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 64.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.