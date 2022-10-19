The name Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) closed at 9.88 up 0.10% from its previous closing price of $9.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1110393 shares were traded. PLTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.31.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Playtika Holding Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

MKM Partners Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $13.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Antokol Robert bought 150,000 shares for $21.62 per share. The transaction valued at 3,243,345 led to the insider holds 16,004,800 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Playtika’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 42.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLTK has reached a high of $30.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.63.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PLTK has traded an average of 2.75M shares per day and 2.01M over the past ten days. A total of 412.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.52M. Insiders hold about 83.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PLTK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.51M with a Short Ratio of 5.87, compared to 7.85M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.55% and a Short% of Float of 12.43%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.93 and $0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.79. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.06 and $0.71.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.58B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.98B and the low estimate is $2.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.