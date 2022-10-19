There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Barclays PLC (BCS) can be one of them

The closing price of Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) was 6.77 for the day, up 1.65% from the previous closing price of $6.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11457053 shares were traded. BCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.66.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BCS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $225 to $220.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Barclays’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCS has reached a high of $12.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.45.

Shares Statistics:

BCS traded an average of 8.23M shares per day over the past three months and 12.62M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.17B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.95B. Insiders hold about 12.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BCS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.98M with a Short Ratio of 1.26, compared to 12.74M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.01, BCS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.42. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.22%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.