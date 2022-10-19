There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) can be one of them

The closing price of Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE: WGO) was 60.19 for the day, up 4.70% from the previous closing price of $57.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1166833 shares were traded. WGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.23.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WGO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 19, 2022, DA Davidson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $52.

On May 05, 2022, MKM Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $79.MKM Partners initiated its Buy rating on May 05, 2022, with a $79 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when West Christopher David sold 316 shares for $66.34 per share. The transaction valued at 20,963 led to the insider holds 22,389 shares of the business.

Blase Maria Favlana bought 364 shares of WGO for $24,053 on Oct 28. The Director now owns 9,981 shares after completing the transaction at $66.08 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Winnebago’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WGO has reached a high of $78.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.00.

Shares Statistics:

WGO traded an average of 578.69K shares per day over the past three months and 540.76k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.34M. Shares short for WGO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.58M with a Short Ratio of 9.75, compared to 6.02M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.56% and a Short% of Float of 21.94%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.46, WGO has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.99. The current Payout Ratio is 5.10% for WGO, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 07, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.19 and a low estimate of $2.27, while EPS last year was $2.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.38, with high estimates of $2.71 and low estimates of $1.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.9 and $13.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.6. EPS for the following year is $9.22, with 11 analysts recommending between $10.75 and $6.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.28B to a low estimate of $1.03B. As of the current estimate, Winnebago Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.04B, an estimated increase of 11.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $999.73M, a decrease of -1.30% less than the figure of $11.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $815.1M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.63B, up 36.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.76B and the low estimate is $3.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -15.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.